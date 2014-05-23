(Adds quotes, details)
BEIJING May 23 China's trade situation is
likely to continue to improve in May as base effects fade and
government support measures kick in, the customs office said on
Friday, citing an official leading indicator.
China's exports and imports returned to slight growth in
April as orders to the United States and European Union surged,
offering some positive signals for the world's second-largest
economy.
Analysts have attributed the weak trade figures partly to an
inflated comparison base with last year due to a rash of fake
invoicing of exports to beat foreign exchange restrictions. The
authorities have cracked down on such activities since May of
last year.
"China's trade is still within a reasonable range after
adjusting for the relatively higher comparison base," said Huang
Guohua, a senior customs official, said in a webcast carried on
the agency's website, www.customs.gov.cn.
"China's exports and imports will entered a stable phase of
moderate growth as the (base) factor weakens, coupled with the
implementation of recent measures introduced by the State
Council and various departments to support trade," he said.
China's leading indicator on trade edged up 0.2 points in
April from March to 41.9, Huang added.
Still, a senior commerce ministry official suggested on
Tuesday that China could miss its target for trade growth for a
third consecutive year in 2014 as higher labour costs and weaker
global demand hurt what has been one of the economy's main
engines.
The government has a target of 7.5 percent growth in exports
and imports this year. After a soft start to 2014, the ministry
said combined exports and imports need to grow by an average
annual rate of 11.3 percent each month from May to December.
China's factory sector turned in its best performance in
five months in May, a preliminary HSBC survey showed on
Thursday, though overall manufacturing growth still contracted
slightly in a suggestion that the outlook remains murky.
A breakdown of the survey results showed the handful of
closely-followed indices that measure output, domestic and
foreign demand all improved substantially in May to rise above
the 50-point mark, from sub-50 levels in April.
New export orders, a proxy for foreign demand, showed the
biggest turnaround. The index climbed to a level not seen in
nearly 3-1/2-years.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim
Coghill)