* Sept exports fall 3.7 pct y/y, less than expected -6.3 pct
* Imports slump 20.4 pct y/y vs forecast -15.0
* Month-on-month figures generally improve
* View of slowing economy, more stimulus remains intact
(Adds sources comments on leadership views on growth and
reforms)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 13 China's exports fell
less than expected in September, with monthly figures showing
recovery, but a sharper fall in imports left economists divided
over whether the country's ailing trade sector is showing signs
of turning around.
On the surface, the trade data on Tuesday reinforced views
that the world's second-largest economy is still slowly losing
momentum, putting more pressure on Beijing to roll out further
stimulus measures and keeping global markets on edge.
But the numbers did not suggest a greater risk of a hard
landing, either, as some investors have feared.
Exports fell 3.7 percent from the same period last year,
less than a 6.3 percent drop forecast by economists in a Reuters
poll and moderating from a 5.5 percent decline in August.
However, imports by value tumbled for the 11th straight
month, losing over 20 percent year-on-year in September due to
weak commodity prices and soft domestic demand, which will
continue to complicate Beijing's efforts to stave off deflation.
Economists had expected a 15.0 percent drop, after a 13.8
percent decline in the previous month.
Highlighting persistent weakness in demand at home and
abroad, China's combined exports and imports fell 8.1 percent in
the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2014,
well below the full-year official target of 6 percent growth.
That will likely reinforce expectations that Beijing will
cut interest rates again in coming months and announce other
measures to avert a sharper economic slowdown.
"In general, there are no green shoots in this set of data,"
said Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank in Singapore.
"The growth of port throughput volume still remains low."
However, monthly figures were more rosy.
China's exports to every major market except Taiwan rose
from August, as did imports, and some economists were inclined
to give that more weight than year-on-year changes. For a table
on trade with major markets, see.
Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics warned that
annual export readings may be distorted downward by comparisons
with strong export performance at the end of 2014, which many
suspected was inflated by yuan speculation disguised as trade.
He suggested paying closer attention to monthly trends,
which show a steady rise to most major export markets in the
U.S. and Europe over the summer.
"Basically, exports have been doing better since the second
quarter, but that recovery trend has been masked on a
year-on-year basis because the second half of 2014 was so
strong."
Evans-Pritchard also said that import data had become
unreliable given massive swings in prices due to the commodity
downturn and a divergence between prices and trading volumes.
"For the major commodities like oil, copper, etc. we're
actually seeing a pretty healthy trend in import volumes."
Indeed, China's imports of copper, iron ore, crude oil and
coal all rose in September from August, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.
Still, import volumes are a leading indicator for exports in
China, given a large share of materials and parts are
re-exported as finished goods, keeping the outlook cloudy.
"September's import figure does not bode well for industrial
production and fixed asset investment," ANZ economists wrote in
a research note.
"Overall growth momentum last month remained weak and
third-quarter GDP growth to be released next Monday (Oct. 19)
will likely have edged down to 6.4 percent in the third quarter,
compared with 7 percent in the first half."
Growth below 7 percent would be the weakest since the global
financial crisis.
China posted a trade surplus of $60.34 billion for
September, the General Administration of Customs said on
Tuesday, higher than forecasts for $46.8 billion and up slightly
from $60.24 billion in August.
While the surplus is largely due to weak imports, it does
help ease pressure on the country's money supply from capital
outflows, ANZ argued.
SLOWDOWN FEARS
China is widely expected to post its slowest economic growth
in a quarter of a century this year amid weak demand, factory
overcapacity, high debt levels and cooling investment, but there
are doubts over whether Beijing can do much about it.
Repeated monetary easing and fiscal stimulus over the past
year have yet to revive growth as debt-laden companies are in no
mood to expand as the economy cools. Beijing is also reluctant
to prop up exporters at the low end of the value chain.
"I really don't think there's much the government can do
policy-wise to boost exports in the short run - it primarily
reflects external weakness," said Paul Tang, chief economist at
the Bank of East Asia in Hong Kong. "They can do things to help
boost competitiveness, but everything there is long term."
In fact, developed economies are to blame for the global
economic malaise because their slow recoveries were not creating
enough demand, China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei was quoted as
saying over the weekend.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said last week that
the world could get stuck in a muddle of mediocre growth unless
policymakers take economic reforms more seriously.
"The latest snapshot of the global economy looks uneasily
familiar: a brittle, uneven recovery, with slower-than-expected
growth and increasing downside risks," Lagarde said.
China's leaders will signal later this month that growth is
their priority over reforms by setting a growth target of around
7 percent in their next long-term plan even as the economy loses
momentum, policy insiders told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Yao, Nathaniel Taplin and Meng
Meng; Editing by Kim Coghill)