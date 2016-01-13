* Dec exports, imports fall less than expected, but more
pain seen ahead for economy
* Exports -1.4 pct y/y vs forecast -8.0 pct, Nov -6.8 pct
* Imports -7.6 pct y/y vs forecast -11.5 pct, Nov -8.7 pct
* Trade surplus $60.09 bln vs Nov's $54.1 bln
* Some suspect trade jump with HK is disguised capital
flight
By Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong
BEIJING, Jan 13 China's total trade fell in
December but far less than expected, with exports outperforming
many of its regional peers after the country let the yuan
depreciate sharply, highlighting fears of a currency war among
Asia's trade-reliant economies.
"The trade data support our view that, despite turmoil in
Chinese financial markets, there has not been a major
deterioration in its economy in recent months," Daniel Martin,
senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.
Exports from the world's largest trading nation fell 1.4
percent from a year earlier, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday, much less than a
Reuters poll forecast for an 8 percent drop and moderating from
November's 6.8 percent decline.
They also sharply outperformed exports from neighboring
countries such as Taiwan and South Korea, analysts noted, and
came in the face of entrenched weakness in overseas demand.
December imports fell 7.6 percent, receding for the 14th
straight month but not as sharply as feared, possibly due to
factories stocking up on crude oil, iron ore and other materials
as global resource and commodity prices continued to fall.
Indeed, China's crude oil imports hit a record high, while
copper imports were the second highest on record.
Economists had forecast an 11.5 percent import slide, after
an 8.7 percent drop in November.
The combination produced a $60.09 billion trade surplus for
December, compared with economists' expectations of $53 billion
and November's $54.1 billion.
"Another large trade surplus provides a cushion for the
People's Bank of China in the face of soaring capital outflows,"
Capital Economics' Martin said.
While Asian stock markets cheered the China data surprise,
economists and the customs department said exports will face
further pressure in 2016 due to sluggish global demand.
"Companies tend to have to fulfil their contracts by the
year end ... and they'll increase the amount they're exporting
in December," customs spokesman Huang Songping said.
"This doesn't represent a trend (for 2016). In previous
years we've seen exports improve in December. The situation in
the first quarter still be relatively severe."
Some economists also raised concerns that the
better-than-expected export data could be partly due to currency
speculators using false or exaggerated trade invoices to get
capital out of China and evade further declines in the yuan.
"As both imports and exports to Hong Kong broke with trends
in a major way, it suggests the figures are likely driven by
capital flight," Oliver Barron of NSBO said in a research note.
For the full-year, total trade was $3.96 trillion, down 8
percent from 2014 and China's worst performance since the global
financial crisis. The government had started the year with a
target for 6 percent growth.
TROUBLED WATERS
China last week allowed the biggest fall in its yuan
currency in five months and stock prices plunged, sparking
concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy,
though there has been little evidence so far that conditions
have deteriorated sharply in recent weeks.
While risks abound, most economists believe the outlook for
China's economy hasn't changed, with most sticking to long-held
predictions that it is facing a prolonged and gradual loss of
momentum rather than a dramatic slowdown.
The central bank has allowed the yuan to weaken more than 5
percent against the dollar since August and sources told Reuters
there is some pressure from policy advisers to allow an even
sharper fall of as much as 10-15 percent, which would add to
fears of competitive devaluations around the world.
But economists aren't sure if even a 10 percent depreciation
in the yuan would provide much of a boost to China's exports
given persistently weak global demand. Also, while the yuan has
softened considerably against the dollar, it hasn't weakened as
much against other currencies in trade-weighted terms.
Despite the more modest drop in imports in December, China's
actual consumption still appears sluggish, which is boomeranging
on already depressed global commodity markets.
While its crude oil imports in 2015 hit a record 6.71 mln
barrels per day, its fuel exports also hit an all-time high of
693,300 bpd as refiners had to look abroad to clinch sales.
Likewise, even as its iron ore imports rose, China's steel
exports surged nearly 20 percent on the year.
China's economy likely grew by around 7 percent in 2015, in
line with the government's official target, the top economic
planning agency said on Tuesday.
Still, such a level would be the slowest pace of expansion
in a quarter of a century, and down from 7.3 percent in 2014 as
weak exports, industrial overcapacity and faltering investment
drag.
Some China watchers believe real growth levels are already
much weaker than official data suggest, reinforcing expectations
that the government will have to roll out more stimulus measures
this year to avert the risk of a hard landing.
China will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2015
economic growth data on Jan. 19.
