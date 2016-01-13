BEIJING, Jan 13 Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners. (Monthly balance in $ billion, percent changes year on year): For the story on December trade data, click Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 11.9 13.5 -1.6 -4.6 -9.5 1% 16% Korea 9.3 16.4 -7.1 0.9 -3.8 3% 1% Taiwan 4.0 14.5 -10.5 0.4 -2.6 7% 8% European 35.2 19.5 15.6 1.7 -15.5 23% 16% Union USA 35.3 15.8 19.4 -3.7 -0.8 2% 27% Australia 3.7 6.2 -2.5 7.8 -18.0 -6% 4% ASEAN 26.7 18.4 8.3 -6.4 -3.8 6% 14% (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill)