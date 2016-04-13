(Corrects size of import fall after customs releases new data table, earlier table gave erroneous figure)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 13 China's March exports blew past analyst expectations, rising 11.5 pct from a year earlier, the first increase since June and the largest rise since Feb 2015.

Imports fell by 7.6 percent from a year earlier, less than expected.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $29.86 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by 2.5 percent, and predicted imports would fall by 10.2 percent. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)