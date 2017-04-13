BEIJING, April 13 Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in March. (Monthly balance in $ billion, percent changes year-on-year): For the story on March trade data, click Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports +/- Exports Imports +/- +/- % y/y % y/y +/- % m/m % m/m Japan 12.1 14.1 -2.0 8.5 13.6 52.9 14.2 Korea 9.3 14.3 -5.0 13.7 7.3 41.8 9.8 Taiwan 3.5 11.7 -8.2 -3.2 5.6 34.3 10.8 European Union 28.7 21.0 7.7 16.6 9.3 36.7 28.0 USA 32.5 14.8 17.7 19.7 15.1 49.8 30.9 Australia 3.3 8.8 -5.5 19.2 74.8 57.6 28.8 ASEAN 24.2 19.0 5.2 11.9 22.7 65.6 21.4 (Reporting by Elias Glenn)