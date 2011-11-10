(Repeats to fix table format)

BEIJING, Nov 10 Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports in October with some major trading partners, issued by the customs administration on Thursday.

(Monthly balance in $ billion, percent changes year on year):

UNITED STATES

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Exp($b) 28.6 30.1 30.1 30.0 28.0 25.8 25.6 25.1 15.8 25.2 26.2 26.5 Imp($b) 8.5 10.1 10.1 9.1 8.9 10.0 10.5 12.1 7.8 11.7 12.2 9.7 Balance 20.1 20.0 20.0 20.9 19.1 15.8 15.1 13.0 8.0 13.6 14.0 16.7 Exp pct 13.9 11.6 12.5 9.5 9.8 7.2 25.0 29.9 -3.7 34.7 24.0 32.2 Imp pct 20.5 12.9 16.6 14.5 13.9 35.0 21.9 27.6 21.6 50.3 41.6 35.2 _______________________________________________________________________________

EUROPEAN UNION

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Exp($b) 28.7 31.6 34.2 35.1 30.3 29.3 28.3 28.5 19.0 29.2 28.9 29.5 Imp($b) 15.7 18.7 19.4 17.7 17.6 18.7 18.0 19.0 11.3 16.8 16.9 15.9 Balance 13.0 12.9 14.8 17.4 12.7 10.1 10.3 9.5 7.6 12.4 12.0 13.6 Exp pct 7.5 9.8 22.3 22.3 11.4 13.2 27.0 32.8 -8.0 24.9 18.3 33.8 Imp pct 28.2 25.7 31.4 16.8 19.3 35.1 28.5 31.2 16.4 42.0 26.5 35.2 _______________________________________________________________________________

ASEAN

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Exp($b) 13.3 14.6 14.4 15.0 14.1 14.7 15.0 14.8 8.2 13.4 13.8 13.3 Imp($b) 15.5 17.8 18.1 16.0 16.2 15.9 15.9 17.1 10.4 15.5 16.0 14.2 Balance -2.3 -3.2 -3.7 -1.0 -2.2 -1.1 -0.9 -2.2 -2.2 -2.2 -2.2 -0.9 Exp pct 14.3 27.3 26.8 23.5 18.1 21.7 31.4 40.7 0.5 26.6 4.7 23.7 Imp pct 24.0 23.3 39.0 29.3 26.9 26.0 24.1 28.7 9.1 42.1 24.9 35.7 _______________________________________________________________________________

JAPAN

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Exp($b) 12.6 13.6 13.2 12.8 12.2 11.0 12.1 13.1 8.2 11.6 12.0 12.0 Imp($b) 15.5 17.9 17.5 16.2 15.9 14.5 16.0 18.8 12.8 16.3 18.0 16.5 Balance -2.9 -4.3 -4.3 -3.4 -3.7 -3.5 -3.9 -5.6 -4.6 -4.7 -6.0 -4.4 Exp pct 19.6 21.6 29.8 27.2 20.0 15.7 24.0 37.4 8.5 34.5 14.0 36.7 Imp pct 8.7 9.3 16.5 6.7 6.9 7.8 4.6 16.6 19.0 47.3 19.8 34.9 _______________________________________________________________________________

SOUTH KOREA

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Exp($b) 6.8 7.7 6.6 6.8 6.9 7.5 7.4 7.8 4.7 6.8 6.4 6.7 Imp($b) 13.9 14.8 14.6 13.4 13.3 13.2 13.5 14.1 9.6 13.3 12.6 12.6 Balance -7.1 -7.1 -8.0 -6.5 -6.4 -5.7 -6.1 -6.3 -4.9 -6.5 -6.2 -5.9 Exp pct 9.7 34.2 24.7 13.3 14.2 24.0 26.0 35.2 7.6 53.4 10.7 32.7 Imp pct 21.0 16.2 25.7 12.3 15.6 15.6 14.1 18.5 6.5 36.2 14.9 28.9 _______________________________________________________________________________

TAIWAN

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Exp($b) 2.7 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.3 3.2 1.9 2.9 3.0 2.9 Imp($b) 9.5 11.0 11.2 10.4 10.2 10.8 10.9 11.3 7.5 10.8 10.6 10.1 Balance -6.8 -7.9 -8.2 -7.2 -7.3 -7.7 -7.6 -8.0 -5.6 -7.9 -7.6 -7.2 Exp pct 8.8 19.8 25.9 19.9 19.3 19.4 32.5 40.5 20.1 38.4 26.6 38.5 Imp pct 8.5 7.2 8.9 4.4 5.2 5.9 6.2 10.3 6.7 31.8 11.4 18.1 ________________________________________________________________________________

AUSTRALIA

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Exp($b) 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.0 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 1.7 2.8 2.5 3.0 Imp($b) 7.0 8.4 7.4 7.6 6.6 6.2 6.1 5.8 4.5 7.2 6.3 6.1 Balance -3.9 -5.2 -4.3 -4.6 -4.0 -3.5 -3.5 -3.1 -2.8 -4.4 -3.8 -3.1 Exp pct 16.1 21.4 37.3 19.8 26.0 32.9 37.6 41.4 4.1 33.9 24.0 42.2 Imp pct 36.7 33.4 53.5 32.7 34.2 22.0 47.4 32.2 26.5 86.2 41.6 78.2 ________________________________________________________________________________ (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards)