UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
BEIJING, Feb 10 Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports in January with some major trading partners, issued by the customs administration on Friday.
(Monthly balance in $ billion, percent changes year on year):
UNITED STATES
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Exp($b) 26.6 29.3 30.9 28.6 30.1 30.1 30.0 28.0 25.8 25.6 25.1 15.8 Imp($b) 8.9 11.9 11.5 8.5 10.1 10.1 9.1 8.9 10.0 10.5 12.1 7.8 Balance 17.7 17.4 19.5 20.1 20.0 20.0 20.9 19.1 15.8 15.1 13.0 8.0 Exp pct 5.5 11.9 17.0 13.9 11.6 12.5 9.5 9.8 7.2 25.0 29.9 -3.7 Imp pct -24.0 -2.7 18.1 20.5 12.9 16.6 14.5 13.9 35.0 21.9 27.6 21.6 _______________________________________________________________________________
EUROPEAN UNION
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Exp($b) 28.2 31.0 31.0 28.7 31.6 34.2 35.1 30.3 29.3 28.3 28.5 19.0 Imp($b) 14.4 19.1 19.2 15.7 18.7 19.4 17.7 17.6 18.7 18.0 19.0 11.3 Balance 13.8 11.9 11.8 13.0 12.9 14.8 17.4 12.7 10.1 10.3 9.5 7.6 Exp pct -3.2 7.2 5.0 7.5 9.8 22.3 22.3 11.4 13.2 27.0 32.8 -8.0 Imp pct -14.0 13.1 20.7 28.2 25.7 31.4 16.8 19.3 35.1 28.5 31.2 16.4 _______________________________________________________________________________
ASEAN
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Exp($b) 13.5 16.6 16.2 13.3 14.6 14.4 15.0 14.1 14.7 15.0 14.8 8.2 Imp($b) 12.4 17.3 16.9 15.5 17.8 18.1 16.0 16.2 15.9 15.9 17.1 10.4 Balance 1.1 -0.7 -0.7 -2.3 -3.2 -3.7 -1.0 -2.2 -1.1 -0.9 -2.2 -2.2 Exp pct 1.1 20.5 21.5 14.3 27.3 26.8 23.5 18.1 21.7 31.4 40.7 0.5 Imp pct -20.3 8.1 18.7 24.0 23.3 39.0 29.3 26.9 26.0 24.1 28.7 9.1 _______________________________________________________________________________
JAPAN
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Exp($b) 12.3 13.8 14.2 12.6 13.6 13.2 12.8 12.2 11.0 12.1 13.1 8.2 Imp($b) 10.5 17.2 16.3 15.5 17.9 17.5 16.2 15.9 14.5 16.0 18.8 12.8 Balance 1.8 -3.4 -2.1 -2.9 -4.3 -4.3 -3.4 -3.7 -3.5 -3.9 -5.6 -4.6 Exp pct 6.1 15.2 17.7 19.6 21.6 29.8 27.2 20.0 15.7 24.0 37.4 8.5 Imp pct -35.7 -4.7 -1.4 8.7 9.3 16.5 6.7 6.9 7.8 4.6 16.6 19.0 _______________________________________________________________________________
SOUTH KOREA
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Exp($b) 7.4 6.5 7.5 6.8 7.7 6.6 6.8 6.9 7.5 7.4 7.8 4.7 Imp($b) 11.5 14.4 14.6 13.9 14.8 14.6 13.4 13.3 13.2 13.5 14.1 9.6 Balance -4.1 -7.9 -7.1 -7.1 -7.1 -8.0 -6.5 -6.4 -5.7 -6.1 -6.3 -4.9 Exp pct 9.1 1.4 12.3 9.7 34.2 24.7 13.3 14.2 24.0 26.0 35.2 7.6 Imp pct -13.8 14.3 15.7 21.0 16.2 25.7 12.3 15.6 15.6 14.1 18.5 6.5 _______________________________________________________________________________
TAIWAN
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Exp($b) 2.1 2.8 2.9 2.7 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.3 3.2 1.9 Imp($b) 7.8 10.7 10.5 9.5 11.0 11.2 10.4 10.2 10.8 10.9 11.3 7.5 Balance -5.7 -8.0 -7.7 -6.8 -7.9 -8.2 -7.2 -7.3 -7.7 -7.6 -8.0 -5.6 Exp pct -28.3 -8.3 -2.2 8.8 19.8 25.9 19.9 19.3 19.4 32.5 40.5 20.1 Imp pct -27.8 1.5 3.9 8.5 7.2 8.9 4.4 5.2 5.9 6.2 10.3 6.7 ________________________________________________________________________________
AUSTRALIA
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Exp($b) 3.1 3.0 3.3 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.0 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 1.7 Imp($b) 6.3 7.3 8.3 7.0 8.4 7.4 7.6 6.6 6.2 6.1 5.8 4.5 Balance -3.2 -4.3 -4.9 -3.9 -5.2 -4.3 -4.6 -4.0 -3.5 -3.5 -3.1 -2.8 Exp pct 11.0 19.2 11.6 16.1 21.4 37.3 19.8 26.0 32.9 37.6 41.4 4.1 Imp pct -12.9 16.0 36.5 36.7 33.4 53.5 32.7 34.2 22.0 47.4 32.2 26.5 _______________________________________________________________________________ (Compiled by Aileen Wang; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.