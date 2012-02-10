UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's exports and imports shrank in January from year ago levels, the customs office said on Friday, massively exceeding the slowdown expected by financial markets already poised for data heavily skewed by Lunar New Year holidays.
Exports fell 0.5 percent in January versus January 2011 and market expectations of rise of 4.8 percent, while imports collapsed, sinking 15.3 percent against the same month a year ago and counfounding the consensus view of a rise of 0.5 percent.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $27.3 billion in January, compared with a forecast of $10.4 billion and December's $16.5 billion.
Export and import growth (yr/yr % change):
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May
Exp -0.5 13.4 13.8 15.9 17.1 24.5 20.4 17.9 19.4 Imp -15.3 11.8 22.1 28.7 20.9 30.2 22.9 19.3 28.4
Rolling 12-month surplus, in billions of dollars:
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun
Bal 175.8 155.0 161.8 170.2 180.3 182.7 184.9 173.4
(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.