By Nick Edwards and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, March 10 China's trade balance
plunged $31.5 billion into the red in February as imports
swamped exports to leave the largest deficit in at least a
decade and fuel doubts about the extent to which frail foreign
demand or seasonal distortion drove the drop.
Import growth of 39.6 percent on the year in February was
the strongest in a year, well ahead of the 27 percent expected
and more than twice the rate of export growth of 18.4 percent
that was barely more than half the pace forecast -- albeit at a
six month high.
"It's a very mixed picture," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief China
economist at Nomura in Hong Kong, who cautioned against reading
too much into the data given the underlying volatility caused by
the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday that saw a week-long factory
shut down in January 2012 and February last year.
By Zhang's calculations that adjust for days worked and
exclude the volatility of the 2008/09 financial crisis, exports
appear to have posted one of their lowest month-on-month growth
rates since the mid 1990s.
"But there is a bright spot in that imports, particularly
imported components for export purposes, were weak in January
but became a bit better in February. My expectation is that
March and April exports will pick up a bit from this level," he
told Reuters.
Economists at HSBC had warned clients to brace for a deficit
as large as $28 billion. The market consensus had been for a
deficit of $4.9 billion.
Analysts polled by Reuters say Lunar New Year distortions
mean investors should combine January and February data to
better gauge the trend.
Some forewarning of the data earlier in the week came from
Commerce Minister Chen Deming, who told a news conference on
Wednesday that the value of imports and exports in January and
February combined had increased by about 7 percent.
The government is officially targeting full year growth of
about 10 percent for both imports and exports in 2012.
CAUTION ADVISED
The wide range of forecasts for the month underscores the
need for caution, with exports called between 5.1 and 65 percent
higher in February versus year ago levels, while imports were
seen anywhere between down 13.5 percent to up 48 percent.
Exports in January fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the
worst showing since November 2009, while imports in January
tumbled 15.3 percent, raising concerns that domestic demand may
be weaker than previously thought -- even allowing for Lunar New
Year factory shutdowns.
China's quarterly economic growth is widely forecast by
analysts to slow to just over 8 percent in the first quarter
from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter, marking the fifth
consecutive quarter of slowdown and likely to put the economy on
track for its slowest full year of growth in at least a decade.
Still, that slowdown is on course to be a soft landing, with
a clutch of indicators on Friday easing investor fears of a
sharp deterioration and revealing ample room for Beijing to
loosen policy further to support growth.
Expectations of a policy response from Beijing were
entrenched by the first major flurry of hard economic data of
the year, which revealed an easing in the pace of industrial
output, inflation, fixed asset investment and retail sales.
Loan growth data cemented the view that monetary policy
would be relaxed further to support demand for credit and ensure
policymakers achieve their desired outcome of an economy slowing
sufficiently to stop speculative investment, while creating
enough jobs to maintain social stability.
RESTOCKING FOR RECOVERY
Soaring commodity imports in February though allay some of
those concerns for some analysts.
China imported a record 5.95 million barrels of crude oil
per day in February, up 18.5 percent on year ago levels, while
copper and iron ore imports were also strong.
Whether allowing for stockpiling in anticipation of rising
orders for export, or for increased demand and infrastructure
spending domestically, the signs were positive.
Surveys of purchasing managers in China's vast manufacturing
sector have turned upwards in recent months, with export orders
at the country's biggest firms rebounding sharply to their
highest since May 2011.
"Imports were strong in February partly due to restocking
among manufacturers in anticipation of rising commodity prices.
That led to a big trade deficit in February but we should not
worry too much about it," said Hua Zhongwei, economist at
Huachuang Securities in Beijing.
"Europe and the U.S. are slowly recovering. We should not be
too pessimistic about China's exports. Export growth could be
around 10-15 percent (in 2012). We will have a trade surplus for
the whole year," Hua said.
Import growth from China's two biggest trading partners --
the European Union and the United States -- give some sense of
how Chinese demand is helping underpin recovery.
Imports from the EU grew at their fastest pace in at least
two years while import growth from the U.S. was its strongest in
13 months, though China stayed in surplus against both.
The pace of import growth and the scale of the deficit may,
however, deflect some criticism China faces from the U.S. which
says that Beijing unfairly supports its export industries and
keeps its currency artificially weak.
