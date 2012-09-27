BEIJING, Sept 27 China said on Thursday it will suspend administrative customs fees for the rest of this year, in a move to help exporters and importers weather the global economic slowdown.

From Oct 1 till the end of 2012, all goods coming in and out of China as well as vehicles carrying them, will be free of inspection and quarantine fees, the Ministry of Finance and the National Development and Reform Commission said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, China will also abolish customs supervision charges from Oct 1 onwards, according to the statement, date-stamped September 18.

Beijing has already rolled out a slew of measures to help its exporters and importers facing the stronger-than-expected external headwinds, including cutting red tape, easier access to loans and faster refunds on tax rebates.

Chinese imports fell 2.6 percent in August from a year earlier and exports rose only 2.7 percent, both missing investor expectations. China's Customs Administration is scheduled to announce September data on Oct 13.

China's economic growth has been on a downward spiral for six consecutive quarters and economists in a Reuters poll reckon it will extend to a seventh in the July-September period before recovering in the last three months of 2012.