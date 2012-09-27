BEIJING, Sept 27 China said on Thursday it will
suspend administrative customs fees for the rest of this year,
in a move to help exporters and importers weather the global
economic slowdown.
From Oct 1 till the end of 2012, all goods coming in and out
of China as well as vehicles carrying them, will be free of
inspection and quarantine fees, the Ministry of Finance and the
National Development and Reform Commission said in a joint
statement.
Meanwhile, China will also abolish customs supervision
charges from Oct 1 onwards, according to the statement,
date-stamped September 18.
Beijing has already rolled out a slew of measures to help
its exporters and importers facing the stronger-than-expected
external headwinds, including cutting red tape, easier access to
loans and faster refunds on tax rebates.
Chinese imports fell 2.6 percent in August from a year
earlier and exports rose only 2.7 percent, both missing investor
expectations. China's Customs Administration is scheduled to
announce September data on Oct 13.
China's economic growth has been on a downward spiral for
six consecutive quarters and economists in a Reuters poll reckon
it will extend to a seventh in the July-September period before
recovering in the last three months of 2012.