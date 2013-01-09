* Dec exports forecast +4 pct y/y vs Nov +2.9 pct
BEIJING, Jan 10 China's export growth is set to
rebound from a three-month low in December, although the
recovery is likely to be feeble as U.S. and European demand for
Chinese goods is still far below levels that would herald a
convincing revival.
In a sign that exports have been the biggest drag on China's
economy in the past two years, Thursday's economic data should
also show the world's fastest-growing major economy missing its
10 percent growth target for trade for 2012.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the value of Chinese
exports to grow 4 percent in December from a year ago, up from
November's surprisingly weak annual 2.9 percent rise, when data
showed China exported fewer TVs, watches, plastics and shoes.
The value of imports is forecast to rise 3 percent in
December from a year earlier, also improving from November when
there was no growth.
Economists warned any bounce in trade may be brief as
foreign demand for Chinese exports would stay listless.
"Given that the global economy is likely to have a weak
start to 2013, the challenge on the external sector will remain
in the next one to two quarters," JPMorgan said, adding that
China's trade probably grew 5.6 percent last year.
China's Commerce Ministry last month also cautioned against
hoping for an imminent recovery in trade, saying that world
economic growth remained languid and that the country's trade
likely grew 6 percent in 2012.
Figures from other Asian export heavyweights suggest that
the trade outlook is mixed at best.
Exports from South Korea unexpectedly fell last month,
though the government blamed the poor performance on fewer
working days.
Exports from Taiwan, on the other hand, surpassed
expectations to rise to three-month highs, although analysts
warned that shipments may have been lifted by the year-end
shopping season.
China's trade sector, a key part of the country's growth
engine that supports an estimated 200 million jobs, has been a
drag on the world's second-largest economy for seven straight
quarters.
Net exports from China have subtracted from growth in its
gross domestic product (GDP) since March 2011, and had shaved
0.4 percentage points off GDP expansion in the third quarter.
With Europe, the biggest buyer of China's exports, expected
to sink deeper into recession this year, analysts say it is
another difficult year for Chinese trading firms.
Chinese exports to Europe slumped 18 percent from a year ago
in November, their sharpest drop since August 2009. Shipments to
the United States also struggled, slipping nearly 3 percent in
their first fall since February 2011.
Southeast Asia, the third-biggest buyer of Chinese goods,
was a rare bright spot. Exports to the region were up over 19
percent in November on an annual basis, though the performance
was dismal compared with October, when shipments leapt 45
percent.