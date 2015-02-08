* Jan exports -3.3 pct y/y, imports -19.9 pct y/y
* Exports -12 pct m/m, imports -21.1 pct m/m
* Jan data distorted due to holiday effects
* Follows positive surprise in December
* Slide in commodities imports contributes to record trade
surplus
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI Feb 8 China's trade performance slumped
in January, with exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago
levels while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, far worse than
analysts had expected and highlighting deepening weakness in the
Chinese economy.
Largely as a result of the sharply lower imports -
particularly of coal, oil and commodities - China posted a
record monthly trade surplus of $60 billion.
The data contrasted sharply with a Reuters poll which showed
analysts expected exports to gain 6.3 percent and the slowdown
in imports to slow to 3 percent, following a
better-than-expected showing in December. The poll had also
forecast a trade surplus of $48.9 billion.
The slide in imports is the sharpest since May 2009, when
Chinese factories were still slashing inventories in reaction to
the global financial crisis. Exports have not produced a
negative annual reading since March 2014.
The dismal trade performance will increase concerns that an
economic slowdown in China - originally considered a desirable
adjustment away from an investment-intensive export model toward
one based on domestic consumption - is at risk of derailing.
The government is expected to lower its GDP target to around
7 percent this year, after posting 7.4 percent in 2014 - the
slowest pace in 24 years.
Chinese economic indicators in January and February are
typically viewed with caution given the distortions caused by
the shifting week-long Lunar New Year holiday, and while the
analyst median estimate was for a rise, the range of estimates
was extremely wide.
However the data - in particular the import data - is
worrisome even after accounting for cyclical factors; last year
the new year holiday idled factories and financial markets for a
week in January, but this year the holiday comes in late
February and January was a full month of business as usual.
"It's a very strange data print," said Andrew Polk,
economist at the Conference Board in Beijing, noting that
exports tended to be less effected by the holiday than other
indicators, but added he was more concerned by the implications
of the startlingly negative import figure.
"The import data suggests a substantial slowdown in the
industrial sector. The first quarter looks to be pretty
horrible."
Investors had hoped that the announcement of domestic
stimulus spending plans, combined with moves to ease monetary
policy, including a reduction in banks' reserve requirement
ratios on Wednesday, would restore confidence and boost demand
in China's struggling manufacturing sector.
However, many analysts believe measures taken so far to
boost yuan liquidity are insufficient to do much more than
offset surging capital outflows. Advocates of more aggressive
action will seize on the weak January trade data to support
their case.
Chinese imports have fallen every month since October, seen
as reflecting weak domestic demand, and the scale of January's
drop was mostly due to an across-the-board fall in import
volumes of major commodities.
For example, coal imports dropped nearly 40 percent to 16.78
million tonnes, down from December's 27.22 million tonnes, and
China also appeared to cut back on its strategic stocking of
crude oil imports, which slid by 7.9 percent in volume terms.
Imports from Australia and the Russian Federation, both
major fuel and commodity suppliers, slid by 35.3 percent and
28.7 percent, respectively.
EUROPEAN HEADACHE
Chinese officials had predicted that monetary easing
measures in Europe would boost demand for Chinese goods, and
analysts polled by Reuters had also been optimistic that signs
of economic strengthening in the United States would support
exports.
However, the data showed that while exports to the United
States rose by 4.8 percent year-on-year to $35 billion, exports
to the European Union slid 4.6 percent to $33 billion in the
same period.
Exports to Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan were also down,
with exports to Japan slumping over 20 percent.
During 2014, China's total trade value increased by 3.4
percent from a year earlier, short of the official target of 7.5
percent, and some analysts have raised questions about whether
export data was inflated by fake invoicing as firms speculated
in the currency and commodities markets.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)