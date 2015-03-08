(Corrects to read trade surplus of $60.6 bln, not deficit in
para 1)
BEIJING, March 8 China's exports jumped 48.3
percent in February from a year earlier, while imports fell 20.5
percent, producing a trade surplus of $60.6 billion for the
month, the General Administration of Customs said on Sunday.
That compared with market expectations in a Reuters poll of
a rise of 14.2 percent in exports, a 10 percent fall in imports
and a trade surplus of $10.8 billion.
For the first two months of 2015, exports rose 15 percent
from a year ago, while imports fell 20.2 percent.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday the government would
target economic growth of around 7 percent this year, down from
7.4 percent in 2014 and signalling the slowest expansion for a
quarter of a century.
A cooling property market, excess manufacturing capacity,
deflationary pressures and a crackdown on corruption are all
expected to weigh on the economy in 2015, prompting further cuts
in interest rates and bank reserve requirements.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel)