By Koh Gui Qing and Winni Zhou
BEIJING, JULY 13 China's export sales
unexpectedly rose for the first time in four months in June and
imports fell again but posted their best performance this year,
causing some optimism tepid trade flows are picking up.
Yet hopes were offset by a realisation that China's trade
sector had a poor second quarter, with volumes contracting
significantly from a year ago, further dragging on an already
stuttering Chinese economy.
With China set to publish its second-quarter gross domestic
product (GDP) data on Wednesday, some analysts warned that
lacklustre trade is the precursor for disappointing economic
growth.
"The soft trade data in the second quarter suggest that
China's second quarter GDP will underperform," ANZ economists
said in a note, adding that the figure could fall to 6.8 percent
from the first quarter's 7.0 percent.
Given the headwinds faced by China's economy, analysts
polled by Reuters predict growth may have dipped to 6.9 percent
between April and June, the weakest performance since the global
financial crisis.
On Monday, the General Administration of Customs said
Chinese exports grew 2.8 percent last month from a year ago,
beating forecasts for a 0.2 percent decline.
Imports fell for an eighth consecutive month, on a yearly
basis, but the 6.1 percent drop was the smallest this year, and
much better than the 15.0 decline expected by economists.
For June, China had a trade surplus of $46.5 billion, down
from May's $59.5 billion. For the first half of 2015, the
surplus was $263 billion, more than 2.5 times the figure in the
same period last year.
Some analysts warned that the pick-up in China's trade in
June may not last.
"Even though inventories at domestic companies stayed at a
relatively low level in May and June, the economic fundamental
is weak," said Nie Wen, an analyst at Hwabao Trust. "I doubt
imports would continue to improve in the next few months."
SURGE NEEDED
During the first half of 2015, the total of imports and
exports slumped 6.9 percent from a year earlier. This means
there would need to be a big second-half surge for China to
reach its target of two-way rising 6 percent this year.
Still, the improvement in June from previous months was
encouraging.
Louis Kuijs, an economist at RBS, said he calculated that
"normal" Chinese imports in June, means those consumed in the
country rather than re-exported, fell 5.3 percent in June from
a year ago, while the drop for April-June averaged 14 percent.
"This suggests that, after having been very weak in the
first 5 months, domestic demand in China improved in June,"
Kuijs said.
China's economy has had a difficult year. Slowing growth in
trade, investment and domestic demand has been compounded by a
cooling property sector. Worse, investor confidence was rattled
in recent weeks by a stock market rout.
The customs office said on Monday the crisis in Greece was
having "a certain effect" on trade, but also blamed weak
external demand in general, rising labour costs and a stronger
yuan for the weakness in exports.
To boost the economy, China's central bank on June 27 cut
lending rates for the fourth time since November and trimmed the
amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves, stepping
up efforts to support an economy that is headed for its poorest
performance in a quarter century.
($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)