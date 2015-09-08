BEIJING, Sept 8 China's August exports fell a
less than expected 5.5 percent from a year earlier, while
imports declined by 13.8 percent.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $60.24 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on
Tuesday, compared with forecasts of $48.20 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected dollar-denominated
exports to fall 6.0 percent, after a sharp drop of 8.3 percent
in July, and predicted imports would fall by 8.2 percent,
worsening from a 8.1 percent drop in July.
Global investors will be closely watching China's August
data over coming weeks to see if the economy is at risk of a
hard landing.
Though most economists believe a gradual and prolonged
slowdown is more likely, a stock market crash and the unexpected
devaluation of the yuan currency in August have heightened
concerns about stability in the world's second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)