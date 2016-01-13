BEIJING Jan 13 China's December exports fell
1.4 percent from a year earlier, while imports slid 7.6 percent,
both much less than economists had expected but still likely
consigning the economy to its weakest annual growth in 25 years.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $60.09 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on
Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected dollar-denominated
exports to fall 8.0 percent, and predicted imports would fall
11.5 percent.
China's economy likely grew by around 7 percent in 2015, in
line with the government's official target, the top economic
planning agency said on Tuesday.
Still, such a level would be the slowest pace of expansion
in a quarter of a century, and down from 7.3 percent in 2014 as
weak demand at home and abroad, industrial overcapacity and
faltering investment drag on the world's second-largest economy.
Some China watchers believe real growth levels are already
much weaker than official data suggest, reinforcing expectations
that the government will have to roll out more stimulus measures
this year to avoid a hard landing for the economy.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Sue-Lin Wong and Meng Meng; Editing
by Kim Coghill)