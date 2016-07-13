BEIJING, July 13 China's June exports fell by a more-than-expected 4.8 percent from a year earlier, while imports declined 8.4 percent, also missing estimates.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $48.11 billion for the month, compared with $49.98 billion in May, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected June exports to fall 4.1 percent, the same rate as in May, and forecast imports would decline 5.0 percent, after slipping just 0.4 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)