BEIJING, Sept 8 China's August exports fell by
2.8 percent from a year earlier, less than markets had expected,
while imports unexpectedly rose 1.5 percent, official data
showed on Thursday.
Imports expanded for the first time in 22 months.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $52.05 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall 4.0
percent and imports to drop 4.9 percent, resulting in a trade
balance of $58 billion.
China's exports have struggled for over a year amid
stubbornly sluggish global demand, adding to the drag on the
world's second-largest economy, which posted its slowest growth
in a quarter of a century in 2015.
Imports have also been mired in a long slump, but declines
have been slowly moderating recently thanks to a rebound in
global commodity prices.
