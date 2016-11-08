BEIJING Nov 8 China's October exports fell 7.3 percent from a year earlier, while imports shrank 1.4 percent, both declining more than expected, official data showed on Tuesday.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $49.06 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.

Exports in the first 10 months of the year fell 7.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, while imports dropped 7.5 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected October exports to have fallen 6 percent from a year earlier, an improvement from a 10 percent contraction in September but pointing to persistently sluggish global demand.

Imports were expected to have dropped 1 percent, after falling 1.9 percent in September.

The trade surplus was forecast to have expanded to $51.70 billion in October, versus September's $41.99 billion. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)