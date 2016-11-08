BEIJING Nov 8 China's October exports fell 7.3
percent from a year earlier, while imports shrank 1.4 percent,
both declining more than expected, official data showed on
Tuesday.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $49.06 billion
for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.
Exports in the first 10 months of the year fell 7.7 percent
from the same period a year earlier, while imports dropped 7.5
percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected October exports to
have fallen 6 percent from a year earlier, an improvement from a
10 percent contraction in September but pointing to persistently
sluggish global demand.
Imports were expected to have dropped 1 percent, after
falling 1.9 percent in September.
The trade surplus was forecast to have expanded to $51.70
billion in October, versus September's $41.99 billion.
