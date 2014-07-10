Miners support Britain's FTSE, M&A sends mid caps to record high
LONDON, March 13 British shares started the week on a firm footing as mining stocks rallied, with deal-making helping the mid cap index to a record high.
SHANGHAI, July 10 China imported 74.57 million tonnes of iron ore in June, down 3.6 percent on the previous month, data from the country's customs authority showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
LONDON, March 13 British shares started the week on a firm footing as mining stocks rallied, with deal-making helping the mid cap index to a record high.
MANILA, March 13 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday it may be "worthwhile" for Environment Secretary Regina Lopez to reinforce a ban on mining given the environmental damage that producers have caused.
* But Adani says will provide India with cleaner coal, create jobs