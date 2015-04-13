(Adds background, comments, steel exports)

* Q1 iron ore imports up 2 pct to 227 mln T

* March imports up 9 pct from a year ago

* Miners ramp up to production and increase exports to China

By Ruby Lian and David Stanway

SHANGHAI, April 13 China's iron ore imports rose 9 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as global miners continue to flood the market with supply despite a slowdown in demand in the world's top consumer.

Imports were 80.51 million tonnes in March, which compared with 67.94 million tonnes in holiday-hit February, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Shipments for the first quarter rose 2 percent to 227 million tonnes from a year earlier, but the pace of growth was down from 19 percent in the first quarter last year.

"With demand in China continuing to slow, iron ore piled up at Chinese ports has remained at high levels," said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou.

Mega miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, along with Brazil's Vale, are sticking to a massive production expansion programme in order to squeeze out competitors and still profit from higher sales volumes.

However, the strategy was based on a view that Chinese steel production would continue to boom, though demand has been stagnant and sweeping environmental checks have forced steelmakers to cut output.

This has helped keep stockpiles of iron ore at big ports high, with 98.35 million tonnes stored by April 10.

The jump in global supplies has weighed on prices with spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI tumbling 47 percent last year and down 33 percent so far this year.

China's steel exports fell 1.3 percent to 7.7 million tonnes in March from February, the lowest in nine months, but still 14 percent higher than a year ago, data showed.

Chinese steelmakers have targeted foreign buyers to offset a cooling domestic market, but the scrapping of tax rebates for steel exports containing boron from January is expected to slow orders.

Total exports of steel products jumped 41 percent to 25.78 million tonnes in the first quarter from a year ago. (Editing by Ed Davies)