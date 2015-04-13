(Adds background, comments, steel exports)
* Q1 iron ore imports up 2 pct to 227 mln T
* March imports up 9 pct from a year ago
* Miners ramp up to production and increase exports to China
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's iron ore imports rose
9 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, customs
data showed on Monday, as global miners continue to flood the
market with supply despite a slowdown in demand in the world's
top consumer.
Imports were 80.51 million tonnes in March, which compared
with 67.94 million tonnes in holiday-hit February, data from the
General Administration of Customs showed.
Shipments for the first quarter rose 2 percent to 227
million tonnes from a year earlier, but the pace of growth was
down from 19 percent in the first quarter last year.
"With demand in China continuing to slow, iron ore piled up
at Chinese ports has remained at high levels," said Hu Xiaodong,
an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou.
Mega miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton,
along with Brazil's Vale, are sticking to a massive
production expansion programme in order to squeeze out
competitors and still profit from higher sales volumes.
However, the strategy was based on a view that Chinese steel
production would continue to boom, though demand has been
stagnant and sweeping environmental checks have forced
steelmakers to cut output.
This has helped keep stockpiles of iron ore at big ports
high, with 98.35 million tonnes stored by April 10.
The jump in global supplies has weighed on prices with spot
iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI tumbling 47 percent last year and down
33 percent so far this year.
China's steel exports fell 1.3 percent to 7.7 million tonnes
in March from February, the lowest in nine months, but still 14
percent higher than a year ago, data showed.
Chinese steelmakers have targeted foreign buyers to offset a
cooling domestic market, but the scrapping of tax rebates for
steel exports containing boron from January is expected to slow
orders.
Total exports of steel products jumped 41 percent to 25.78
million tonnes in the first quarter from a year ago.
(Editing by Ed Davies)