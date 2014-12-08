(Adds details, comment)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Dec 8 Chinese iron ore imports tumbled
to their second-lowest this year, data showed on Monday, as
steel mills and traders in the world's top consumer held back on
restocking amid expectations of further price falls.
Shipments to China slid 15.1 percent to 67.4 million tonnes
in November from the previous month and were down 13.4 percent
on a year earlier, according to data released by the General
Administration of Customs.
The figure was the lowest since imports of 61.2 million
tonnes in February, although total imports for the 11 months to
November still rose 13.4 percent to 846 million tonnes from a
year earlier.
China's steel exports, however, surged to a record high in
November of 9.72 million tonnes, up 13.7 percent from the
previous month, as producers took advantage of lower prices to
offset weakening domestic demand.
Slowing economic growth in China has hit demand growth for a
raft of commodities including iron ore and steel. China's
imports fell unexpectedly in November while export growth
slowed, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy
could be facing a sharper slowdown.
Iron ore prices have been further dampened by surging output
from Australia and Brazil, the world's two biggest suppliers.
"As some steel mills have already built up stocks in October
and prices have been falling, big traders have largely cut their
buying, especially as they do not see any improvement in prices
in a well-supplied market," said Jin Tao, an analyst with Guotai
Junan Futures in Shanghai.
"China's steel production cutback during the APEC meeting in
early November also hit consumption of iron ore. Imports are
likely to stay at similar levels in December."
A large number of of industrial facilities, including steel
mills, were forced to shut down around the capital Beijing ahead
of a meeting of global leaders in November.
Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fell 11 percent in
November and have lost 47 percent so far this year in an
oversupplied market.
Australian shipments of iron ore to China from Port Hedland,
which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne trade, fell
8.5 percent in November to 29.0 million tonnes from a
near-record high in October.
Stockpiles at main ports fell 550,000 tonnes to 102.61
million tonnes by last Friday from the previous week, data from
Umetal.com showed.
