* Restocking encourages imports to reach record in Dec
* Full-year imports at new record high, up 14 pct on year
* Full-year steel exports surge 50 pct on year, Dec exports
record
(Adds details, comment)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 13 China's iron ore imports hit a
fresh record in 2014, jumping 13.8 percent to 932.5 million
tonnes, data showed on Tuesday, as lower-cost shipments from
global miners flooded into the world's top consumer.
In December, iron ore shipments jumped 29 percent from the
previous month to a record 86.85 million tonnes, according to
data from the General Administration of Customs, as steel mills
replenished stockpiles in the winter season.
With big iron ore miners sticking to their expansion plans,
increasing supplies have slashed prices for the steel making raw
material at a time when easing economic growth in China is
leading to slower demand growth for commodities.
Tumbling prices have forced some high-cost Chinese miners to
shut down and encouraged Chinese steel mills to increase
imports, analysts say, likely leading to further rises in
imports.
"Lower-cost iron ore resources overseas have led to surging
imports and squeezed higher-cost domestic iron ore miners to
shut down, and this trend will continue this year," said Li
Wenjing, an analyst with Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 47 percent last year
to below $70 a tonne, the lowest level since June, 2009,
according to The Steel Index.
Meanwhile, Chinese steel exports surged 50.5 percent in 2014
from a year earlier to 93.78 million tonnes. Shipments hit a
fresh record of 10.17 million tonnes in December, up 5 percent
from the previous month, data showed.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)