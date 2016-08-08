(Adds comment, detail)
SHANGHAI, Aug 8 Chinese iron ore imports rose
8.3 percent in July from the previous month to hit its
second-highest on record, customs data showed on Monday, as
underlying demand for the raw material in the world's top buyer
remained strong.
Shipment climbed to 88.4 million tonnes in July, the highest
since December and up 2.7 percent from a year ago, data from the
General Administration of Customs showed.
For January to July, imports rose 8.1 percent from the same
period the year before to 582.05 million tonnes.
"I'm not really surprised because a lot of overseas
suppliers wanted to increase their shipments to take advantage
of the price recovery," said Helen Lau, an analyst with Argonaut
Securities in Hong Kong.
"Imports should stay around these levels in the next few
months unless the price increases to $65 to $70 which should
encourage domestic output."
A 30 percent surge in steel prices since late May
has driven Chinese steel mills to maintain high production and
restock on the raw material, despite surging inventories at
home. Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have risen 27 percent
since June.
The rapid growth in imports has driven stockpiles at main
Chinese ports CUS-STKTOT-IORE to 108.06 million tonnes as of
Aug. 5, the highest since September 2014, data from industry
website Custeel.com showed. Inventories have been above 100
million tonnes since July.
China's steel exports in July dropped 5.9 percent from June
to 10.3 million tonnes, the data showed. But exports remain high
as steel mills keep shipping out products, despite complaints of
dumping from other regions including the United States and
Europe.
Total exports for the first seven months of 2016 rose 8.5
percent to 67.41 million tonnes from a year ago.
