BEIJING May 23 China's imports of liquified natural gas (LNG) rose 15.6 percent from a year earlier to 2.17 million tonnes, posting the first year on year gain in four months, customs figures showed.

April kerosene imports were down 34.5 percent from a year ago at 270,000 tonnes, according to the data from the General Adminstration of Customs. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)