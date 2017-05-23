BEIJING May 23 China's imports of North Korean
goods fell below $100 million to fresh multi-year lows in April,
accelerating a months-long decline after China halted coal
shipments from its isolated neighbour, data showed on Tuesday.
The world's second-largest economy brought in $99.3 million
worth of goods from North Korea, the lowest since at least June
2014. That compares with $114.6 million in March and $167.7
million a year earlier.
The value of imports has fallen month-on-month since
December, data from the General Administration of Customs
showed.
China's exports to North Korea eased to $288.2 million in
April, down 12 percent from March. Year-to-date, exports were up
32 percent at $1 billion.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)