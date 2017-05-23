BEIJING May 23 China's imports of North Korean goods fell below $100 million to fresh multi-year lows in April, accelerating a months-long decline after China halted coal shipments from its isolated neighbour, data showed on Tuesday.

The world's second-largest economy brought in $99.3 million worth of goods from North Korea, the lowest since at least June 2014. That compares with $114.6 million in March and $167.7 million a year earlier.

The value of imports has fallen month-on-month since December, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China's exports to North Korea eased to $288.2 million in April, down 12 percent from March. Year-to-date, exports were up 32 percent at $1 billion. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)