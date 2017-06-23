BEIJING, June 23 China raised its imports of iron ore from North Korea in May from a year earlier but bought no coal for a third month after Beijing halted coal shipments from its increasingly isolated neighbour, data showed on Friday. Iron ore arrivals hit 233,508 tonnes, compared with 217,897 tonnes last year. Imports were down 18.2 percent from April, when they hit their highest since August 2014. The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of major commodities between the two nations: May m-on-m yr-on-yr April May 2017 % change % change 2017 2016 Imports Coal - - - - 1.55 mln Iron ore 233,508 -18.2 +7.2 285,490 217,897 Exports Ethanol 3,310 +56.9 +395.5 2,109 668 Gasoline 5,219 -61.3 -7.5 13,496 5,643 Diesel 10 -99.6 -99.6 2,606 2,719 Jet fuel 265 +38.7 +109.2 191 127 Other fuel 150 - - - - oil Fuel No. 310 -68.8 - 995 - 5-7 LPG 65 +4.4 +50.9 68 43 In tonnes except for ethanol in cubic metres (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)