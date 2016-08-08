BEIJING Aug 8 China expects pressure on its exports likely will ease at the start of the fourth quarter, customs said on Monday.

The remarks were made by the General Administration of Customs came after China released downbeat July trade data.

July exports fell by a more than expected 4.4 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell 12.5 percent, also missing expectations. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)