Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
BEIJING Aug 8 China expects pressure on its exports likely will ease at the start of the fourth quarter, customs said on Monday.
The remarks were made by the General Administration of Customs came after China released downbeat July trade data.
July exports fell by a more than expected 4.4 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell 12.5 percent, also missing expectations. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. Senate Democrats delayed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin on Monday so they could protest against President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.