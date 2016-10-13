BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
BEIJING Oct 13 The Chinese government's trade support policies are showing positive results, a customs department spokesman said at a briefing on Thursday as September trade figures were released.
Huang Songping said that external demand for China's goods is improving, although it is still at weak levels. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese government bonds edged down slightly on Monday as investors awaited the next day's Bank of Japan policy announcement and monthly JGB-buying plans, though market sentiment was underpinned by strong demand at a 2-year auction.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.