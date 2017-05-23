UPDATE 1-Oil prices climb off 10-mth lows as U.S. stockpiles drop
BEIJING May 23 China's April diesel exports fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.23 million tonnes, while gasoline exports rose 28.7 percent to 910,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
Diesel exports eased from a record high of 1.91 million tonnes in March, as some large refineries began the heavy maintenance season and refinery throughput eased to a seven-month low.
China's gasoline and diesel output fell in April to its lowest since September, official data showed last week.
China's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained robust in April, with total shipments standing at 2.17 million tonnes, up 15.6 percent on a year ago, customs said. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)
TOKYO, June 22 Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time in three days after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but investors are looking for more signs that output cuts by OPEC and some other producers are ending a three-year glut.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.