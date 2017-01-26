BEIJING Jan 26 China's trade deficit in services widened to $260.1 billion last year, from $206.5 billion in 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

The December deficit also widened month-on-month to $26.1 billion, from $25.4 billion in November.

December's deficit was largely due to a $24.2 billion gulf in spending between foreign tourists and the Chinese, who splurge more abroad than foreign tourists in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

