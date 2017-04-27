BEIJING, April 27 China's trade deficit in services widened to $22.1 billion in March from $17.6 billion in February, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

March's deficit was largely due to a $16.5 billion gulf in spending between foreign tourists and the Chinese, who splurge more abroad than visitors in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)