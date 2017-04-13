BEIJING, April 13 China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 19.52 million tonnes of the oilseeds in the first quarter of 2017, up 20 percent from the same period last year, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed on Thursday.

China bought 7.66 million tonnes of soybeans in January and 5.54 million tonnes of the oilseeds in February, customs data showed. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)