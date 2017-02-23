BEIJING Feb 23 China imported 410,000 tonnes of sugar in January, up 42 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.

The import figure was the highest since September last year.

High global prices pushed imports by the world's top buyer of the sweetener to their lowest level in five years last year, with 2016 shipments at less than 3 million tonnes. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sunil Nair)