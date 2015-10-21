(Adds detail, quotes)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING Oct 21 China's sugar imports in
September soared 80.1 percent on the same month a year earlier
to 660,000 tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as a big
gap between domestic and overseas prices encouraged buying.
But traders said that up to half of the sugar may end up in
bonded warehouses, after many buyers failed to get permits to
clear customs.
Buying by the world's top sugar importer has surged 55.2
percent in the first nine months to 3.73 million tonnes on the
same period a year earlier.
With Chinese sugar prices propped up by government-set cane
prices and government restrictions on imports, buyers have
consistently made more than $200 per tonne on overseas shipments
for much of this year.
That has fuelled buying well ahead of real demand, with
substantial commercial stocks still available and sluggish sales
to the food and beverage sector owing to a slowing economy and
cooler summer temperatures.
China last year introduced a registration system requiring
sugar buyers without a low-tariff quota to get permits in a bid
to protect its domestic industry.
There is no data available on how much sugar has entered the
bonded zones so far this year, but trade sources believe it
could be between 500,000 and 800,000 tonnes.
About half of the September arrivals may end up in bonded
zones, said traders, as Beijing tries to limit 2015 imports to
3.8 million tonnes.
That could act as a lid on buying in 2016, some said,
curbing the demand enjoyed by top exporters Thailand and Brazil
for much of this year.
Buyers expect to eventually get permits next year to bring
the sugar into the country but that could reduce available
permits for new shipments in 2016, said one trader who declined
to be identified.
"If this sugar is not custom-treated this year, it will be
counted in next year's quota, and that means China won't be
buying as much sugar next year," he said.
Actual imports would be similar to this year, added another
trader, at around 4-4.5 million tonnes.
Others, however, said that imports may continue to surge if
prices keep rising.
"If refineries expect next year's international prices to
keep rising, then they will of course keep buying," said Tao
Qiujun, an analyst at Chaos Ternary Futures.
Meanwhile, a large portion of imports could continue to be
held in bonded zones.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton, Niu Shuping and David Stanway;
Editing by Ed Davies)