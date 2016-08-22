(Adds detail)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING Aug 22 China, the world's top sugar
buyer, imported 420,000 tonnes of sugar in July, down 13.6
percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday.
The imports were still the highest monthly level since
December's 500,000 tonnes, and up from last month's 370,000
tonnes, thanks to a dip in global prices in the second quarter
that prompted buying.
Imports are expected to slow again in coming months, said
analysts, after global prices recovered, pushing the import
margin into negative territory since late May.
China's sugar imports have slowed this year after last
year's record buying spree as higher global prices reduced the
buying appetite of Chinese refineries.
Talk of a possible release of sugar by China's state
reserves could also affect imports early next year.
China has an estimated 7 million tonnes of sugar in its
state reserves and is under pressure to sell off the ageing
stock.
Local mills are urging the government to hold off, however,
after a wet summer hurt consumption of beverages, the largest
end-user of the sweetener.
