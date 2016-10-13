BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
BEIJING Oct 13 * China's exports denominated in yuan fell 5.6 percent in September from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.
* Yuan-denominated imports rose 2.2 percent. * That produced a trade surplus of 278.35 billion yuan. * China's exports denominated in yuan rose 0.4 percent in Q3 on-year
* Yuan-denominated imports rose 2.1 percent in Q3 on-year. * Customs says China's foreign trade continues to face relatively large difficulties.
* Customs says leading indicators show that pressure on exports is likely to ease in Q4. * Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Thursday. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese government bonds edged down slightly on Monday as investors awaited the next day's Bank of Japan policy announcement and monthly JGB-buying plans, though market sentiment was underpinned by strong demand at a 2-year auction.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.