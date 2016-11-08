M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING Nov 8 China's exports denominated in yuan fell 3.2 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday. * Yuan-denominated imports rose 3.2 percent. * That produced a trade surplus of 325.25 billion yuan. * Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.
* On Jan 20, Co entered into Master Purchase Agreement for Goods and Services with one of its customers, Halliburton Energy Services Inc