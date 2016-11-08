BEIJING Nov 8 China's exports denominated in yuan fell 3.2 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday. * Yuan-denominated imports rose 3.2 percent. * That produced a trade surplus of 325.25 billion yuan. * Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)