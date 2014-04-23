BEIJING, April 23 Assets managed by Chinese
trust companies grew at a slower pace in the first quarter from
the fourth, data from an industry association showed on
Wednesday, reflecting a slowdown in the broader economy.
The China Trustee Association said assets managed by the
country's 68 trust firms totalled 11.7 trillion yuan ($1.9
trillion) at the end of March, up 7.5 percent from the end of
December.
The quarterly growth pace eased from an average of 11.8
percent between 2010 and 2013.
"We must be mindful of challenges lying ahead," Wang Lijuan,
deputy head of the association told reporters at a media
conference.
"The economic slowdown is adding pressure to the industry
and the previous model of fast expansion in trust assets has
become unsustainable, as the government shifts its focus to
structural reforms."
Wang said the industry is also facing competition from a
mushrooming of innovative financial products, while the
government's push towards interest rate liberalisation will pull
down the return ratios of trust assets.
Data from the association showed the annualised return rate
of trust products averaged 6.4 percent at the end of the first
quarter, down from 7.4 percent in 2013.
Trust products, sought by depositors seeking higher returns,
have seen explosive growth in China in recent years, with total
assets nearly quadrupling from 2010.
But the industry is being challenged by the emergence of
internet finance businesses, such as money market fund Yu'e Bao
from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, as well as products launched by
Baidu Inc and Tencent Holdings Ltd.
($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan)
