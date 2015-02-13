BEIJING Feb 13 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of liquidity designed to also capture some lending outside of traditional banking, was 2.05 trillion yuan ($328.58 billion) in January, the central bank said.

That marked an increase from 1.69 trillion yuan in December and 1.15 trillion for November. ($1 = 6.2390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Himani Sarkar)