BRIEF-AG Growth International buys Global Industries for $100 mln
* AG Growth International - acquired Global Industries Inc for $100 million; co expects deal to be immediately accretive to profit per share and FFO
BEIJING Oct 27 China's urban unemployment rate was 4.05 percent at the end of the third quarter, the social security ministry said on Tuesday, slightly higher than 4.04 percent at the end of the previous three-month period.
The government aims to create at least 10 million new jobs in 2015 and keep the urban jobless rate below 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp announces public offering of common stock
* Nextera Energy Partners LP - on March 29, unit of co entered into and borrowed $200 million under three variable rate senior secured term loan agreements