BEIJING Jan 19 China's unemployment rate is at around 5.1 percent, the country's statistics bureau said on Tuesday, without giving a time frame.

Wang Baoan, the chief of the National Bureau of Statistics, acknowledged that slowdown in both property and stock market had had an impact on the economy in 2015. China's full year economic growth was 6.9 percent in 2015, the slowest in 25 years. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)