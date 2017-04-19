BEIJING, April 19 China's cabinet said on
Wednesday that risks of mass unemployment in some regions and
sectors have increased and pledged more fiscal and monetary
policy support to address the potential rise in the jobless
rate.
It said in a guideline posted on its website that China must
place employment as a top policy priority.
The Chinese government will appropriately reallocate workers
from sectors affected by capacity cuts such as steel, coal, and
coal-fired power.
