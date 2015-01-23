BEIJING Jan 23 China's labour market was stable
last year even as its economic growth plumbed a 24-year low,
with the urban unemployment rate little changed at 4.1 percent
at the end of December, the government said on Friday.
Chinese authorities have said that avoiding mass
unemployment is a crucial policy priority, although the urban
jobless rate is widely known to understate the real unemployment
figure, a point acknowledged by the government.
The urban unemployment rate hovered between 4 percent and
4.5 percent in the last decade, even during the global financial
crisis, partly because it does not account for China's 298
million migrant labour, which includes blue- and white-collar
workers. It was 4.07 percent at the end of September.
To improve the data, the Chinese government has devised a
new jobless rate that is compiled through surveys. The rate
stood at 5.1 percent in 2014, the statistics bureau said on
Tuesday. [ID: nB9N0OY02R]
Hurt by a housing slump and a downturn in investment and
manufacturing, China's economy grew 7.4 percent last year, a
level last seen in 1990 when the country was hit by sanctions
after the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Analysts and government officials expect the cooldown to
last. Premier Li Keqiang said this week that China's economy
would continue to face headwinds in 2015.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)