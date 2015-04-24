(Adds details, quotes)
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, April 24 China said on Friday that
urban employment held up in the first quarter even as economic
growth slowed to a 6-year low, but the labour ministry warned
that authorities cannot be "blindly optimistic" as the pace of
job creation is slowing.
The urban unemployment rate was at 4.05 percent at the end
of March, little changed from 4.1 percent at the end of 2014.
The world's second-largest economy created 3.24 million new
jobs in the first quarter, down from 3.44 million during the
same period last year, the ministry said.
China's annual economic growth slowed to a six-year low of 7
percent in the first quarter, hurt by a housing slump and a
downturn in investment and manufacturing.
"The pace of urban job creation is slowing as economic
growth weakens. Employment indicators tend to lag behind
economic growth," Xin Changxing, Vice Minister of Human Resource
and Social Security, told a news conference.
He attributed the resilience in employment to the increased
size of the economy, faster expansion of the labour-intensive
services sectors, along with the government's policy to make it
easier for people to set up new businesses.
"I'm confident that we can maintain stable employment as
long as the economic performance is kept within a reasonable
range. But we cannot be not blindly optimistic," he said.
In particular, China faces large pressure creating jobs for
university graduates this year, Xin said. Nearly 7.5 million
graduates will hit the job market, up from around 7 million last
year.
Facing slowing economic growth, Chinese authorities have
said that avoiding mass unemployment is a crucial policy
priority, although the urban jobless rate is widely known to
understate the real unemployment figure, a point acknowledged by
the government.
The government aims to create at least 10 million new jobs
in 2015 and keep the urban jobless rate below 4.5 percent.
China's cabinet hopes to create more jobs through new
policies including giving tax breaks to firms set up by college
graduates and the unemployed, state television said on Tuesday.
The urban unemployment rate hovered between 4 percent and
4.5 percent in the last decade, even during the global financial
crisis, partly because it does not account for China's 298
million migrant labourers.
To improve the data, the Chinese government has devised a
new jobless rate that is compiled through surveys. The
statistics bureau said last week that the survey-based jobless
rate hovered around 5.1 percent.
Authorities have rolled out a series of stimulus measures
over the last year, including two interest rate cuts since
November, to cushion the blow, but have indicated they may be
willing to tolerate somewhat cooler growth if the labour market
remains resilient.
China should cut interest rates again this year and further
reduce the amount of reserves that banks must hold if it wants
to expand its economy by its target of around 7 percent, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday, in what would be its biggest bout
of policy easing since the 2008 global financial crisis.
