* Growth on verge of slipping below 7 pct
* State firms encouraged to avoid sacking idle workers
* Unemployment holding steady, but some signs of distress
* Liaoning province slashed its 2015 job creation target
By Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, May 6 As growth in China's sagging
economy looks on the verge of spilling below 7 percent,
officials worried about a spike in unemployment are pulling out
all the stops to avoid mass lay-offs.
State firms are encouraged to keep idle workers employed,
subsidies and tax breaks are given to companies that do not fire
their workers, and some businesses are even enticed into hiring
despite the slackening economic growth.
The measures appear to be working for now, said a senior
economist at the Development Research Centre, a think-tank
affiliated to China's cabinet.
"There is no big problem in employment. They (top leaders)
are more worried about financial risks and debt risks," said the
economist, who declined to be named.
But things could change quickly.
In one of the first signs of distress in China's labour
market, the Liaoning government said in April it had slashed its
2015 job creation target to 400,000 from 700,000, to reflect a
"severe" employment trend.
That came in the wake of data that showed Liaoning, one of
three rustbelt provinces in northeastern China, grew just 1.9
percent in the first three months of the year, the slowest of
China's 31 provinces and regions.
Disappearing job opportunities or a spike in unemployment
are always a concern for China's stability-obsessed government,
especially with 7.5 million university graduates estimated to
join the labour market this year.
A rise in the jobless rate could spur government to stronger
policy action to cushion the world's second-largest economy from
what will this year be its slowest growth in a quarter of a
century.
"As long as we can prevent people from losing their jobs and
prevent social unrest, we should raise salaries and provide
social security and pensions," said a researcher at China's
powerful economic planner, the National Development and Reform
Commission.
FLAWED MEASURE
In the first quarter, when growth slipped to 7 percent, the
official unemployment rate barely budged.
It stood at 4.05 percent at the end of March, compared with
4.1 percent at the end of 2014.
But the official figure is widely recognised as a flawed
measure since it does not properly account for China's 274
million rural migrant workers, those most vulnerable to job
losses in a cooldown.
Indeed, a handful of indicators already suggest mounting
pressure. A private survey of China's factory sector showed
factories have cut jobs for 18 months, while
official data showed job creation across the country slowed in
the first quarter to 3.24 million, from 3.44 million a year ago.
Worse, a range of disappointing economic data in March
stoked worries that annual growth may fall below 7 percent in
the coming months, retreating further from the 7.2 percent
growth that Premier Li Keqiang said was needed in 2014 to create
10 million new jobs.
To keep employees in their jobs, local governments are doing
what they can.
Authorities in Shaanxi in central China are giving companies
that do not dismiss workers, or dismiss the bare minimum,
subsidies worth half the employment insurance that they pay,
according to Chinese media reports.
But Julia Wang, an economist at HSBC in Hong Kong, doubts
China can avoid a rising unemployment rate for long and could
struggle to hit its 10 million new jobs goal this year.
"Employment is fundamentally related to economic growth,"
she said. "This year's job creation target will be in danger. It
will not be as easy for the target to be exceeded as in previous
years."
(Editing by Will Waterman)