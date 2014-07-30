BEIJING, July 30 China will ensure "orderly"
migration of some 100 million rural workers into cities by 2020,
supported by expanded social welfare and more job opportunities,
the government said on Wednesday, as part of plans to push its
urbanisation programme.
Chinese leaders have pledged to loosen their grip on
residence registration, or hukou, to try to remove obstacles to
the urbanisation drive. Such registrations prevent migrant
workers and their families from getting access to education and
social welfare outside of their home villages.
China's leaders aim for 60 percent of the population of
almost 1.4 billion to be living in cities by 2020, turning
millions of rural dwellers into consumers who could be a
driving force for the world's second-largest the economy.
The government will ensure "an orderly transfer of rural
population into urban areas", loosening household registration
restrictions in smaller cities more quickly, according to a
detailed guidance on the reform issued by Cabinet.
The government will "strive to achieve the transfer of
around 100 million agricultural population and other resident
population into cities and towns" by 2020, the guidance said.
China's 269 million rural migrant workers include some 166
million who have already entered cities.
Local governments will set differentiated household
registration policies based on their ability to absorb migrants
and provide public services, according to the guidance.
Migrants can settle in small cities freely as the hukou
restrictions will be abolished, but curbs in medium-sized cities
will be loosened "in an orderly way", the cabinet said.
The number of migrants moving into big cities with
populations of between 3 million and 5 million will be
"appropriately" controlled. Movements into mega cities with more
than 5 million people will be "strictly" controlled.
Policies will favour rural migrants who have worked in
cities for a long time and skilled workers who are more
competitive in the labour market, according to the guidance.
Beijing has also pledged to push land reforms that would
allow farmers to lease or sell land when they leave villages.
The government will expand the coverage of pensions, medical
care for migrant workers entering cities and ensure equal access
to education for their children, the cabinet said.
It will also coordinate the development of urbanisation and
industrialization, it said, signaling concerns about the lack of
jobs that could hamper the migration process.
The government is struggling to balance goals such as
encouraging the migration of millions of former farmers into
cities, while avoiding the slums and unemployment problems that
have occurred in other countries experiencing similar migration.
