BEIJING May 13 The United States has raised
concerns about a recent fall in China's yuan currency and a lack
of transparency in suspected currency intervention, a senior
U.S. treasury official said on Tuesday.
Chinese officials have showed their continued commitment to
allow market forces to play a bigger role in setting interest
rates and the exchange rate, despite the country's slower
economic growth, the official said.
During a meeting with the U.S. treasury official, Chinese
officials also expressed confidence that they will be able to
achieve the government's economic growth target of around 7.5
percent this year, he added.
