BEIJING, Sept 14 China will rely on domestic consumption to drive economic growth in the coming years, Premier Wen Jiabao said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in the northeastern port city of Dalian.

Wen has been delivering the opening speech at the event, known as "summer Davos", since the World Economic Forum first began staging the event in China in 2007. (Reporting by Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills)